Monday Feb 06 2023
Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win

Actor Viola Davis on Sunday won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me," granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Davis is the third Black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

The 57-year-old actor proudly said, "I got EGOT!" as she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

Davis has a 2015 Emmy for TV series "How To Get Away with Murder," won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016's "Fences" and has two Tony awards for "Fences" and "King Hedley II."

"Oh my God," she said on Sunday as she accepted her Grammy. "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."

Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.

