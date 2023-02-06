 
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Ben Affleck goes viral with his ‘miserable’ expressions at 2023 Grammys event
Ben Affleck joined his superstar wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the star-studded 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The Gone Girl star sent the internet into hysterics for his serious and disinterested facial expressions while seated in the front row at the glitzy awards affair in Los Angeles.

For the event, J.Lo opted for a gorgeous dark blue Gucci dress with a deep V-neckline and a high slit down the side.

Affleck, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit and tie and had his wedding band on display. 

However, the Batman actor’s bored expression grabbed attention on Twitter as fans flocked to the social media platform and shared their amused reactions.

“Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks,” one Twitter user joked.

“Ben Affleck, blink if you’re okay #Grammys,” another wrote, while someone referenced Affleck’s recent Dunkin’ campaign.

“Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin’,” the user wrote above a screenshot of his blank expression.

Another user wrote, “However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now.”

“i’m crying why does ben affleck look like he’d rather die than be there,” said someone else.


