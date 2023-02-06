 
Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform her song Udhero Na at the Grammy Awards 2023.

Arooj’s song was also nominated for a Grammy Award 2023 in the category of Best Global Music Performance. The Brooklyn-based artist failed to receive a Grammy at this year’s Award function.

Aftab’s song Udhero Na has been sung in collaboration with musician Anoushka Shankar.

Even though, she didn’t succeed in wining this year’s Grammy but she did get the honour to perform her nominated song at the Centre stage of the big award show along with Shankar.

Check out her performance:

Back in 2022, the singer was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the Grammys which she didn’t win. But, she did manage to bag an award for the Best Music Performance for song Mohabbat last year.

Aroof Aftab has become a vital personality of the Pakistani entertainment industry having some hit songs including; Inaayat, Udhero Na, Mohabbat, Last Night and many more. Her last song Mehram from Coke Studio season 14 became a massive hit globally.

