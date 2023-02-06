Beyoncé fans prefer GoFund Me over 'selling kidneys' to attend concert

Fans of Beyoncé are running from pillar to post to secure coveted Renaissance world tour tickets. However, due to inflation, some fans are resorting to crowdfunding.



According to TMZ, fans of the Single Ladies singer are turning to crowdfunding to make them attend the highly-anticipated tour.

The targets of fundraising are between hundreds to thousands of dollars. With some have already started to contribute $5 to $100.

“Just help please,” one post reads.

Another keen admirer, striving for $2000, defended her costly request.

“I know what you’re saying. Ain’t nobody ‘bout to give me $2000 to see but just hear me out,” adding, “I’ve loved Beyoncé since I was two years old. ...I just need to see her live and smell the same air as her. So I will take anything to help.”

One fan remarked, "This is the only life experience I care about having before I die. I'll acquire those front-row seats anyhow, but this is a lot safer than buying and selling kidneys."

While Beyoncé tour ticket sales in the US will start next week, pre-sales have already begun in the UK.