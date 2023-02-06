 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé fans prefer GoFund Me over 'selling kidneys' to attend concert

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Beyoncé fans prefer GoFund Me over selling kidneys to attend concert
Beyoncé fans prefer GoFund Me over 'selling kidneys' to attend concert

Fans of Beyoncé are running from pillar to post to secure coveted Renaissance world tour tickets. However, due to inflation, some fans are resorting to crowdfunding.

According to TMZ, fans of the Single Ladies singer are turning to crowdfunding to make them attend the highly-anticipated tour.

The targets of fundraising are between hundreds to thousands of dollars. With some have already started to contribute $5 to $100.

“Just help please,” one post reads.

Another keen admirer, striving for $2000, defended her costly request.

“I know what you’re saying. Ain’t nobody ‘bout to give me $2000 to see but just hear me out,” adding, “I’ve loved Beyoncé since I was two years old. ...I just need to see her live and smell the same air as her. So I will take anything to help.”

One fan remarked, "This is the only life experience I care about having before I die. I'll acquire those front-row seats anyhow, but this is a lot safer than buying and selling kidneys."

While Beyoncé tour ticket sales in the US will start next week, pre-sales have already begun in the UK.

More From Entertainment:

Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'

Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'
2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story

2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story
Kim Kardashian made $1M after speaking at Miami hedge fund event

Kim Kardashian made $1M after speaking at Miami hedge fund event
Three key moments from Grammys night

Three key moments from Grammys night
Andrew Tate vows to protect men from false accusations: 'I would never Kill myself'

Andrew Tate vows to protect men from false accusations: 'I would never Kill myself'
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend join DJ Khaled for 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend join DJ Khaled for 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
King Charles complete Waitangi Day message for New Zealand

King Charles complete Waitangi Day message for New Zealand
Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly hits bicyclist with his car in L.A

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'

Prince Harry's upcoming project is his 'way out' of 'reputation slump'
Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo calls Beyoncé 'artist of our lives' at 2023 Grammys
Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year for 'Just Like That'

Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins Song of the Year for 'Just Like That'
2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute

2023 Grammys honours Lisa Marie Presley with touching tribute