Shahnawaz Amir, accused in Sarah Inam murder case, indicted in illegal arms case

Shahnawaz Amir and his wife Sarah. — Twitter/ File

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Atif Jamil hears illicit weapon case.

Shahnawaz Amir pleads not guilty to charge.

Last year, court indicted Amir and his mother in murder case.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday indicted Shahnawaz Amir — the prime accused in the Sarah Inam murder case — in an illegal weapon case.

The Islamabad Police arrested Amir — son of veteran journalist Ayaz Amir — on September 23 last year for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife at a farmhouse in the federal capital. Later, the police recovered an illegal Kalashnikov from his possession and filed another case against him.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Atif Jamil heard the illicit weapon case against Amir. During the course of the proceedings, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court ordered a regular trial of the case from February 20.

Court indicted Amir in murder case

Last year in December, the court indicted Amir and his mother Sameena Shah in the Sarah Inam murder case.

The indictment order was issued by judge Atta Rabbani after he dismissed Sameena’s application seeking to be discharged from the case.

Both the accused have pleaded not guilty to the crime, while the court asked the prosecution to summon the witnesses on December 14.

Who was Sarah Inam?

Sarah Inam, 37, was a Canadian national and a successful economist who worked with Deloitte and USAID at different points of her career. She was married to Shahnawaz for just three months before being murdered.

She had a master's degree from the University of Waterloo and was currently employed in the government sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per friends and family.

Sarah is survived by her father, mother and two elder brothers.