Netflix 'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back: Find out more

Netflix The Witcher has been given a go ahead for season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back.

The Witcher will be revamped in season 4 after being plagued by a controversy over the replacement of the series' three main leads.

The upcoming season 3 will return between July and August 2023, with Henry Cavill returning with his "heroic sendoff."

According to What's on Netflix, Liam Hemsworth will be Henry Cavill's replacement from the fourth season onward.

The outlet further reports that Liam Hemsworth, along with Sebastian Stan, was the frontrunner for the role of Geralt of Rivia, initially at the time of season 1 casting.

According to sources, season 4 writing has begun and will be followed by season 5 writing.

The Rats, who are known as a band of teenage outlaws in the franchise, will be introduced towards the end of season 3 and will have their own spin-off series.