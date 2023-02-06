 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Steven Knight's 'Great Expectations' teaser released, from Charles Dickens' famous novel

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Steven Knights Great Expectations teaser released, from Charles Dickens famous novel

Steven Knight's upcoming Great Expectations with Olivia Colman as the lead, has released a teaser on Monday, February 6.

Straight from the world of Charles Dickens' classic novel, Great Expectations is the upcoming limited series that stars Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead as Pip along with Tom Sweet as the young Pip.

The teaser sees Olivia Colman with white hair and yellow teeth as her character, Miss Havisham, welcomes young Pip to Satis house.

According to Deadline, the limited series is due to release in spring on BBC One and Player.

The series will also stream on Hulu in the U.S. Internationally and will be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner at a later date.

Great Expectations is a coming-of-age story of an orphan, who struggles to come to terms with the great expectations placed on him in the new world he enters, and the man he strives to become.

The creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, executive produces the series with previous collaborators Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Tommy Bulfin. Brady Hood and Samira Radsi will steer it as directors.



More From Entertainment:

Madonna has interesting thing to say about ‘problematic’ musicians

Madonna has interesting thing to say about ‘problematic’ musicians
Grammys 2023: Trevor Noah mocks Chinese spy balloon during opening monologue

Grammys 2023: Trevor Noah mocks Chinese spy balloon during opening monologue
Lizzo delivers powerful speech after receiving Record of the Year award at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo delivers powerful speech after receiving Record of the Year award at 2023 Grammys

Queen Latifah offers wise words to young female artists at the 2023 Grammys

Queen Latifah offers wise words to young female artists at the 2023 Grammys
Chrissy Teigen reveals why she has skipped this year’s Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen reveals why she has skipped this year’s Grammy Awards
James Norton snapped on set of Bob Marley's biopic with Kingsley Ben-Adir and more cast members

James Norton snapped on set of Bob Marley's biopic with Kingsley Ben-Adir and more cast members
Netflix 'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back: Find out more

Netflix 'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back: Find out more
Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'

Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'
2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story

2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story
Kim Kardashian made $1M after speaking at Miami hedge fund event

Kim Kardashian made $1M after speaking at Miami hedge fund event
King Charles faces pay cuts of over $60million, claims expert

King Charles faces pay cuts of over $60million, claims expert