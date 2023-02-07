 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William would be in danger if Prince Harry decides to 'rock the boat'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Prince William has 'more to lose' if Prince Harry attends King Charles' coronation.

The Prince of Wales will suffer if his younger brother decides to create a scene at the upcoming historic Royal event.

 Vogue, the author of the article, Raven Smith, wrote: "[The] attention has finally turned away from she said, she said to clashing Princes.

"And I wonder if anyone really need pick a side? It does feel as though both men are juggling hereditary duty and public opinion with family realities."

She also added that William "simply has more to lose if [Harry] rocks the boat."

