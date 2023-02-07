 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Lata Mangeshkar is known to be the 'Queen of Melody'

February 6, 2023, marked as late Lata Mangeshkar’s first death anniversary; actors Hema Malini, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Asha Parekh and others gathered together in honour.

Taking it to her Instagram, Raveena shared a golden photo featuring her along with Kajol, Hema and Asha and wrote: “All about tonight! #legends in honour of #latamangeshkarji #ashaparekhji #hemaji.”

The four veterans looked extremely beautiful. The picture showed the two legends; Malini and Parekh seated while Kajol and Tandon stood behind their chairs while posing for the camera.

Hema wore a bright pin saree with a dark green blouse while Asha wore a black patterned saree.

Recently, the Naam Gum Jaega singer’s sister Usha Mangeshkar shared how the family is dealing with the late singer’s death. She stated: “People are just coming home in her memory, remembering her. We are very sad even today. It’s all beyond sadness.”

The 92-year-old singer was known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ all across the world. She had a global recognition and her songs are still loved and heard by many globally. Some of her most famous songs are; Lag Jaa Gale, Jiya Jale, Dekha Ek Khuwab, Tere Liye and many more.

Last year, Lata tested positive for COVID-19 on January 8 with mild symptoms. Her health condition deteriorated to the point where she had to get ventilatory support. Lata started to recover, but her health condition worsened again on February 5. She bid final goodbye to the world on February 6, reports IndiaToday. 

