Tuesday Feb 07 2023
BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'

BTS star Jin has shared the 'unexpected journey' from the studio to the stage of his solo debut, Koreaboo reported.

The 30-year-old singer revealed that The Astronaut was the hardest to record, out of every song he performed.

He said that “Out of all my songs, this was the one that took the longest to record. If I sung it in my style, more breathy, and in a higher key.

“then it wouldn’t be in the feel of what Martin-hyungnim had written. So, I tried my best to recreate the vibe that hyungnim had in mind," Jin explained.

Chris Martin, Coldplay founder revealed to fans that the BTS star asked him for a song that would help Jin to say goodbye to Army.

“And then [‘The Astronaut’] arrived, and I was like, ‘This is one of our best songs. Let’s give it to this gentleman.‘ And he’s flown all the way here from Korea,” Chris said.

