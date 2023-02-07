Shadab thanks PSL for turning him into a better cricketer

Pakistan's star cricketer and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan. — PCB/File

Ahead of Pakistan's highly-anticipated cricket event, Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight, star cricketer and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said on Tuesday that this tournament gave him the opportunity, belief and confidence to grow and develop as a cricketer.

Speaking during a candid Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast, which also featured Muhammad Rizwan and Imad Wasim, the leg-spinner told his audience that he "entered this competition as an Emerging Category player" but he is pleased to be in the Platinum Category now.

"What I am today is solely due to PSL," he added.



The PSL is set to commence on February 13 in which Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in Multan and will end on March 19 with the final.

The all-rounder is hopeful of making an attempt to make Islamabad United the most successful PSL franchise by winning the title for the third time.

"Cricket is not only about skill but also about mental toughness and I think PSL provided me that platform where I was actually able to identify and trust my talent and abilities", the captain added.

The right-hand batter went on to say that "when I started my cricket, I thought I could be a good U19 or domestic cricketer, but then I got the opportunity in PSL 1 where I was able to deceive and trouble the-then world's best batter Kumar Sangakkara with my wrong’un or leg-spin".

"This turned things around for me as I started believing in myself and now I can play in any competition, against any opponent and in any tournament with the conviction that I can perform," the cricketer said.

Shadab also stated that PSL provided him with the chance to demonstrate his captaincy and batting abilities with performances and establish himself as a useful and effective all-rounder.

The batter further added that "the quality and standard of bowling are far superior to any other league. And it is not me who is saying this, but it is shared publicly by the top players who have played in PSL."

"Personally, it gives me a lot of happiness when world’s best cricketers praise our league and its standard,” he concluded.

