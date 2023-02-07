 
sports
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Shadab thanks PSL for turning him into a better cricketer

By
SDSports Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Pakistans star cricketer and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan. — PCB/File
Pakistan's star cricketer and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan. — PCB/File

Ahead of Pakistan's highly-anticipated cricket event, Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight, star cricketer and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said on Tuesday that this tournament gave him the opportunity, belief and confidence to grow and develop as a cricketer.

Speaking during a candid Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast, which also featured Muhammad Rizwan and Imad Wasim, the leg-spinner told his audience that he "entered this competition as an Emerging Category player" but he is pleased to be in the Platinum Category now. 

"What I am today is solely due to PSL," he added. 

The PSL is set to commence on February 13 in which Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in Multan and will end on March 19 with the final.  

The all-rounder is hopeful of making an attempt to make Islamabad United the most successful PSL franchise by winning the title for the third time.

"Cricket is not only about skill but also about mental toughness and I think PSL provided me that platform where I was actually able to identify and trust my talent and abilities", the captain added.

The right-hand batter went on to say that "when I started my cricket, I thought I could be a good U19 or domestic cricketer, but then I got the opportunity in PSL 1 where I was able to deceive and trouble the-then world's best batter Kumar Sangakkara with my wrong’un or leg-spin". 

"This turned things around for me as I started believing in myself and now I can play in any competition, against any opponent and in any tournament with the conviction that I can perform," the cricketer said. 

Shadab also stated that PSL provided him with the chance to demonstrate his captaincy and batting abilities with performances and establish himself as a useful and effective all-rounder. 

The batter further added that "the quality and standard of bowling are far superior to any other league. And it is not me who is saying this, but it is shared publicly by the top players who have played in PSL." 

"Personally, it gives me a lot of happiness when world’s best cricketers praise our league and its standard,” he concluded.

More From Sports:

Pakistan hope to put women's cricket on map at T20 World Cup

Pakistan hope to put women's cricket on map at T20 World Cup
Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals

Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals
PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi urges defending champions Lahore Qalandars to play selflessly

PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi urges defending champions Lahore Qalandars to play selflessly
Turkey earthquake: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik respond to catastrophe

Turkey earthquake: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik respond to catastrophe
Javed Miandad tells India to 'go to hell' amid Asia Cup 2023 controversy

Javed Miandad tells India to 'go to hell' amid Asia Cup 2023 controversy
'My daughters are not on social media,' clarifies Shahid Afridi

'My daughters are not on social media,' clarifies Shahid Afridi
Quetta Gladiators victorious against Peshawar Zalmi in exhibition match

Quetta Gladiators victorious against Peshawar Zalmi in exhibition match
Iftikhar Ahmed propels Quetta Gladiators to 185 runs against Peshawar Zalmi

Iftikhar Ahmed propels Quetta Gladiators to 185 runs against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 8: Quetta, Peshawar to clash in exhibition match today

PSL 8: Quetta, Peshawar to clash in exhibition match today
ACC to decide on venue of Asia Cup 2023 next month

ACC to decide on venue of Asia Cup 2023 next month
Naseem Shah appointed honorary DSP of Balochistan Police

Naseem Shah appointed honorary DSP of Balochistan Police

Shaheen Afridi furious after post-Nikah photos leaked

Shaheen Afridi furious after post-Nikah photos leaked