 
sports
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Shadab Khan breaks Shahid Afridi's record for Pakistan's most T20 wickets

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Pakistans Shadab Khan reacts during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's Shadab Khan reacts during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. — AFP

MELBOURNE: Pakistan may have lost the final but all-rounder Shadab Khan became the highest wicket-taking bowler for Men in Green in the T20 format of the game with 98 wickets to his credit.

With this record, Shadab leaves behind Shahid Afridi by just a wicket after dismissing England's Harry Brook in Sunday's T20 World Cup final match against the team in Melbourne.

After getting a crucial wicket in the finale of the mega tournament, Khan is being lauded as as elite bowler for the team.

He equaled Afridi's 97 wickets and became the joint-highest wicket taker during the Green Shirts' clash with Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

The 24-year-old got his 97th wicket after playing 82 matches. Today's match was his 84th. Afridi, on the other hand, surpassed Umar Gul's record of 85 wickets in 98 appearances for the format.

Gul stands third on the list and is followed by Saeed Ajmal who has also taken 85 wickets during his T20 career. Haris Rauf, meanwhile, takes the fifth positions with 70 scalps.

More From Sports:

'Proud of our boys': Men in Green lauded for fighting till the end in T20 World Cup final

'Proud of our boys': Men in Green lauded for fighting till the end in T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Pakistanis upset over Naseem Shah's expensive overs in T20 WC final

Pak vs Eng: Pakistanis upset over Naseem Shah's expensive overs in T20 WC final
Pak vs Eng: Fans dejected after Babar Azam's dismissal in T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Fans dejected after Babar Azam's dismissal in T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Play with attacking mindset, Imran Khan's advice to Pakistan for T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Play with attacking mindset, Imran Khan's advice to Pakistan for T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final
England thump Pakistan to deny fairytale finish in T20 World Cup final

England thump Pakistan to deny fairytale finish in T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson

Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson
All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings

Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings
Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar

Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar
T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%

T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%
German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final

German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final