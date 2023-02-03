Babar Azam to keep Punjab interim sports minister Wahab Riaz 'in check'

Wahab (R) and Babar (L) share a light moment during toss of a PSL match — PCB

Pakistan star cricketer and captain Babar Azam has taken a cheeky dig at Punjab's Caretaker Sports Minister and Peshawar Zalmi teammate Wahab Riaz.

The appointment of left-arm pacer was notified by the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and he will stay in charge until provincial elections are held in Punjab.

While speaking on the PCB Podcast, the Peshawar Zalmi captain said that he will keep PSL's leading wicket-taker, 103, in check during the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I am excited that Wahab Bhai has been appointed minister. He has a lot of T20 experience under his belt. However, I will have to keep the minister in check," chuckled Azam.

"He sometimes gets too overexcited and loses control over his line during bowling. So, I have to give him a regular dose [of advise]," he added.

It must be noted that Azam has the most runs, 2,413, in the tournament's history and is keen on scoring his maiden in the league this year.

"Every PSL edition is super exciting for me because of its competitive nature. There is a different challenge each year as the players with whom you share the Pakistan dressing room all year become your opponents," he said.

A new franchise, and a new season, this PSL edition holds added significance for me and I am looking forward to making a good start in this journey.



"Sharing the dressing room with different players throughout – one season with Islamabad United and six seasons with Karachi Kings – has helped me a lot. You learn a great deal when you interact with other players, getting to know about their mindset, training regime and the way they handle different situations."

"It is a dream for me to score a century in the PSL as I already have two T20I centuries and a few more in different leagues. I am positive about achieving the three-figure mark in this PSL, and hoping the right time comes soon for a big score."

The opening ceremony of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13 prior to the tournament opener between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars; meanwhile, the closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.