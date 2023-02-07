 
King Charles, Prince William ‘working together’ to have Harry at coronation

King Charles and Prince William are said to be ‘working together’ to arrange for Prince Harry to come to the UK for Charles’ landmark coronation in May, despite earlier reports suggesting that they were at ‘loggerheads’ over the issue.

Earlier this week, it was reported by several royal sources that the King and his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, were finding it hard to reach common ground on the question of inviting Harry for the coronation; as per sources, Charles wants his younger son present, while William thinks his brother shouldn’t be there.

However, as per Express UK, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that Charles and William could very well be joining forces over the conundrum.

“Reports have placed William’s understandable anger over the Sussexes revelations at odds with Charles’s desire, as monarch, for a show of unity when he is crowned…”

“However, I would be surprised if they were not working in tandem to ensure that if the Sussexes do come — and we have no way of knowing if they will — they are controlled,” Fitzwilliam added.

He further said: “This worked during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and also during the period of the queen’s funeral.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle came to the UK in June, 2022, to attend the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and then again in September, 2022, after she passed away. 

