Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Offset calls Quavo brawl reports fake at Grammy backstage
Offset denied altercation with Migos band member Quavo on the backstage of Grammy Awards 2023.

The Open It Up singer took to Twitter to deny the rumours, "What ** look like fighting my brother," adding, "yal ***** is crazy."

Earlier, TMZ ran a story claiming the Messy singer got into an altercation with a former bandmate on the tribute performance to Takeoff.

The report added that the brawl occurred after Quavo refused the 31-year-old to share the stage with him at Grammys and blocked him from honouring the slain bandmember.

Earlier the night before, at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala in Beverly Hills, the Clout rapper attended the event but was not spotted with the 31-year-old.

Last month, The Intentions rapper released Without You to pay tribute to the late bandmate.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes, can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo began in his tribute song, with Takeoff's solar system chain displayed at the front of the stage.

"Days ain't the same without you," the artist continued in song, "remembering the days" they "smoked big blunts together," he recalled, as black-and-white images appeared on the screen behind him of him and his late friend and nephew. In a somber tone, Quavo sang that those "times were hard, but them days was better."

Takeoff was shot dead on Nov 1 at the age of 28.

