King Charles advised to convince Harry to attend coronation without drawing attention to his book

King Charles reportedly wants Prince Harry to attend his coronation despite his allegations on the British royal family in Spare.

Multiple reports claimed that the King has requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and Prince William to attend his coronation.

William has reportedly opposed his father's decision to invite Harry but is willing to work with the King to convince him to attend the coronation in Mary.

Speaking to express.co.uk, royal historian Marlene Koenig discussed the royal family's plan to reconcile with Harry.

She said King Charles should "not draw further attention" to Prince Harr's memoir with his Coronation just weeks away.

The expert urged the Royal Family to do what is needed for reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex - and suggested disregarding the book is the best course of action.



Speaking to express.co.uk she added, "I am unaware of any olive branches but I also believe that it is better for the King and his family to not draw further attention to what Harry wrote, and let the family do what is needed to be done for a possible reconnection."





