 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles advised to convince Harry to attend coronation without drawing attention to his book

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

King Charles advised to convince Harry to attend coronation without drawing attention to his book

King Charles  reportedly wants Prince Harry to attend his coronation despite  his allegations on the British royal family in Spare.

Multiple reports claimed that the King has requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and Prince William to attend his coronation.

William has reportedly opposed his father's decision to invite Harry but is willing to work with the King to convince him to attend the coronation in Mary.

Speaking to express.co.uk, royal historian Marlene Koenig discussed the royal family's plan to reconcile with Harry.

She said King Charles should "not draw further attention" to Prince Harr's memoir with his Coronation just weeks away.

The expert  urged the Royal Family to do what is needed for reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex - and suggested disregarding the book is the best course of action.

Speaking to express.co.uk she added, "I am unaware of any olive branches but I also believe that it is better for the King and his family to not draw further attention to what Harry wrote, and let the family do what is needed to be done for a possible reconnection."


More From Entertainment:

Cressida Bonas made Prince Harry feel ‘sparks’ amid heartbreak

Cressida Bonas made Prince Harry feel ‘sparks’ amid heartbreak
Prince Harry girlfriend made ‘tearful call’ after media called her ‘underwear model’

Prince Harry girlfriend made ‘tearful call’ after media called her ‘underwear model’
Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding
Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time

Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time
Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?

Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?
Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding

Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding
Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’

Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’
Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’

Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’
Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan