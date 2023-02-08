 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Karan Johar recalls the time he met Siddharth and Kiara for the first time
Karan Johar recalls the time he met Siddharth and Kiara for the first time

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage got Karan Johar emotional; the latter wrote a very heartwarming and moving note for the newlyweds.

In his note, he recalled the first time he met Sid and Kiara and how the two are so strong and sensitive and just perfect for each other.

Taking it to his Instagram, Karan shared their dreamy wedding pictures and wrote: “I met him a decade and a half ago... Silent, strong and still so sensitive... I met her many years after... silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...”

"As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid... I love you Ki... May today be your forever.”

This note shows that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has a very close connection with the two stars.

Over a decade back, Siddharth Malhotra made his debut with his Karan Johar's directorial film Student of the Year. Since then, the bond started to grow strong and it still is. Meanwhile, Karan worked with Kiara Advani recently in Jugjugg Jeeyo.

More From Showbiz:

Siddharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

Siddharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out
'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it

'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it
Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside

Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside
Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'
Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?
Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash

Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash
Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour

Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour
'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary

'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary
Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day

Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day
Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi
Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal

Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal