Meghan Trainor explains why she felt she was pregnant with twins

Meghan Trainor has just shed some light on the real reason she thought she was carrying twins, and its all got to do with her pregnancy cravings.

Trainor started her admissions while speaking to People magazine about her Pringles Super Bowl 2023 commercial appearance.

According to Trainor, “I like my crisps, my Pringles, and I'm not even just saying that. I dominated some of these. My favorite is the barbecue.”

Even the intensity of her cravings caught Trainor off-guard. So much so that “This pregnancy, I'm hungry to the point where I was like, 'Is it twins?' But it's not twins, sadly. I wanted twins.”

“My husband's a twin, and every time I was like, 'Give me twins,' he's like, 'We're not going to do that. We're not going to'.”

As the pregnancy progressed, the differences seemed to mount in areas that were more than just her food preferences. “I just wrote a whole book on my first pregnancy called Dear Future Mamas. And this I'm already like, 'Oh God, I got to write another one because this one's opposite'.”

“The first one, I didn't feel pregnant at all, had zero symptoms, and this one, I got rocked, rocked. The first trimester was nauseous, was tired, was migraines. I was like, 'It's the flu. That's what it was'.”

This comes shortly after Trainor added that she ‘didn’t even know’ she was pregnant the first few weeks. “I had bleeding. I was like, 'No, I don't know if it's that' And then I found out and was further along than I thought.”

“I was like, 'This is amazing,' because I was trying. So it was really nice to be like, 'Surprise!'”