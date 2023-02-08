 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Coronation ‘adding further fuel to Meghan’s anti-Palace fire’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

File Footage

King Charles warned the Palace’s rumored plans for the Coronation have ‘increased anti-royal hate.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made this admission.

Ms Elser made this admission in her most recent piece for News.com.au.

This most recent admission was brought to light by Ms Elser in her most recent piece for News.com.au.

There, she warned about the lasting implications of only inviting Prince Harry to the Coronation.

As revealed by an inside source close to the King. The source in question admitted that Prince Harry has only planned a 48 layover for the event and will be ‘flying back’ immediately.

Thus, in Ms Elser’s eyes, “Having Harry there but not Meghan would only add further fuel for the Duchess’ already roaring anti-Palace fire and seemingly give credence to her complaints of a cold, unwelcoming House of Windsor.”

