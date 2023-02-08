 
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Taylor Swift styles herself in beau Joe Alwyn's jacket after 2023 Grammys

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Taylor Swift gave a sweet nod to British boyfriend Joe Alwyn by wearing his black leather jacket after the 65th Grammy Awards.

Swift, 33, took her Grammy celebration a step ahead by slipping into a leather jacket that belonged to her 31-year-old boyfriend's wardrobe.

The Blank Space singer dressed up the casual accessory by wearing a short, 1970s-inspired green sequin dress.

Alwyn last spotted wearing the jacket on his visit to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Toronto International Film Festival 2022 portrait studio.

He kept the leather jacket on through multiple interviews at TIFF where he spoke about the film Catherine Called Birdy, based on the popular 1994 book of the same name.

Swift flaunted Alwyn's jacket by keeping it on for every fun selfie and photo taken after Grammys ceremony on Sunday.

Some of the night's photos included a picture with country singer Kelsea Ballerini and FLETCHER (née Cari Elise Fletcher), in which Swift looked over her shoulder as the trio posed in the middle of a long, white hallway.

The Anti-Hero singer tunred to Instagram as well and shared a carousel of photos, including various snaps with indie pop band Muna, who will be one of her opening acts for the upcoming Eras Tour.


