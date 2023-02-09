 
Thursday Feb 09 2023
BTS’ ARMY show appreciation for Chris Martin’s Grammy outfit

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Fans of the K-pop group BTS praised Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s outfit choice at the Grammys; many of them are of the opinion that the outfit was a subtle way of honoring BTS.

While the Grammys were attended by guests and performers dressed in lavish pieces and get-ups, Chris Martin showed up in a rather casual fit.

The singer was seen sporting an ordinary sweater and beanie, which seems a little out of place in the context of the biggest music award show of the year.

Fans of BTS believe that Martin’s outfit choice was made on purpose to show solidarity with BTS. 

According to fans, his underwhelming getup was a testament to how the Grammys are not as prestigious an event as is made out to be by the music industry. 

Some people also think that the design on his sweater is a reference to his collaboration with BTS by the name of My Universe as the sweater design included the sun, moon and the stars.

Furthermore, the eldest member of BTS Jin is given the moon symbol by fans, and he also collaborated with Chris Martin on his solo song The Astronaut

Others simply joked about the singer’s outfit, comparing him to the other luxurious get-ups.

