Charles III dubbed 'inclusive and supportive' King during visit to Brick Lane

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla received hero's welcome from the British Bangladeshi community on their historic visit to Brick Lane on Wednesday.

Camilla and Charles, who are set to be crowned on May 6, were all smiles and in high spirits as they shook hands and chatted to well-wishers on a walkabout of “Bangla Town" in celebration of the contribution of Bangladeshis to the life of the nation.

Thousands greeted Britain's new monarch and dubbed him an “inclusive and supportive” King.

The royal family shared the heartwarming highlights of Camilla and Charles' visit on their official social media accounts, captioning: "Thank you for such a sunny welcome to Brick Lane! It was wonderful to meet so many members of the Bangladeshi community here today."

During their visit, Camilla and Charles planted an elm tree in a nearby park. The King and Queen Consort also met leading women from the local community in a restaurant, where they were given a takeaway bag of treats including jalabi, a sticky dessert enjoyed in South Asia.

Later, the monarch visited the University of East London (UEL)'s Stratford campus for its 125th anniversary, unveiling a plaque and opening its new hospital and primary care training hub.