 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai attends screening of her Oscar-shortlisted film 'Stranger at the Gate'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Malala Yousafzai attends screening of her Oscar-shortlisted film Stranger at the Gate

Malala Yousafzai has urged the religious and political leadership of Pakistan to reject terrorism, militancy and Taliban and put on a united front against the menace of extremism.

Speaking to Geo News at the screening of her Oscar-shortlisted documentary film "Stranger at the Gate", the education activist called on the Pakistani leadership to unite for the sake of peace.

"We will have to unite against Taliban and tell them that their is no justification for extremism in Islam," said the Nobel laureate.

Malala said the Taliban should not be allowed to use "Islam, our traditions and values."

She said she decided to become executive producer of the film to spread the message of harmony and forgiveness

The film tells the true story of U.S. Marine Richard “Mac” McKinney. Suffering from PTSD, McKinney decides to bomb the mosque in his hometown of Muncie, Ind. When he arrives at the mosque to gather more information for his plan, the congregants, including Afghan refugees and an African American convert, welcome him and show him kindness. Soon after, instead of committing an act of violence, McKinney converts to Islam and becomes president of the mosque.

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson says her 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits her

Pamela Anderson says her 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits her
Kate Middleton appears in high spirit as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby

Kate Middleton appears in high spirit as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby
Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan

Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan
Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'

Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'
Prince Harry ‘did not want to believe’ Taliban were ‘looking for him’

Prince Harry ‘did not want to believe’ Taliban were ‘looking for him’
Netflix show 'Physical 100' reaches Top 3 spot after BTS Jungkook's livestream feature

Netflix show 'Physical 100' reaches Top 3 spot after BTS Jungkook's livestream feature
Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss was CGI, claims 'You People' costar

Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss was CGI, claims 'You People' costar
Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen

Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen
King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace

King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace
Julia Garner steps out with musician husband for the first time since Madonna's biopic got cancelled

Julia Garner steps out with musician husband for the first time since Madonna's biopic got cancelled
Charles III dubbed 'inclusive and supportive' King during visit to Brick Lane

Charles III dubbed 'inclusive and supportive' King during visit to Brick Lane
'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline gets candid on recovering from split with Chase Stokes

'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline gets candid on recovering from split with Chase Stokes