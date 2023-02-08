 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in School Ties
Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'

Brendan Fraser talked about his 1992 film School Ties in a recent interview and shared that the nude scene in the film was really difficult and scary for him to shoot, as reported by Fox News.

Fraser went fully nude in the movie when his and costar Matt Damon's character confronted each other in the shower.

Fraser said about the scene, "It was scary. It's scary to do that. When you're an actor and you're starting off you're ambitious and game for pretty much anything. They say, ‘jump’ you say ‘how high?’"

He further added, "The point of it was - is that when Damon's character says what he says about David, it just reveals who he is. His antisemitism and his prejudice is stripped down naked and it's ugly. And the door is locked and they fight over it like shaved apes that need to be pulled apart."

Brendan played the role of a Jewish boy David who is attending a prep school among an army of antisemitic classmates. The film turned out to be his breakout movie.

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson says her 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits her

Pamela Anderson says her 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits her
Kate Middleton appears in high spirit as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby

Kate Middleton appears in high spirit as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby
Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan

Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan
Prince Harry ‘did not want to believe’ Taliban were ‘looking for him’

Prince Harry ‘did not want to believe’ Taliban were ‘looking for him’
Netflix show 'Physical 100' reaches Top 3 spot after BTS Jungkook's livestream feature

Netflix show 'Physical 100' reaches Top 3 spot after BTS Jungkook's livestream feature
Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss was CGI, claims 'You People' costar

Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss was CGI, claims 'You People' costar
Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen

Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen
King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace

King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace
Julia Garner steps out with musician husband for the first time since Madonna's biopic got cancelled

Julia Garner steps out with musician husband for the first time since Madonna's biopic got cancelled
Malala Yousafzai attends screening of her Oscar-shortlisted film 'Stranger at the Gate'

Malala Yousafzai attends screening of her Oscar-shortlisted film 'Stranger at the Gate'
Charles III dubbed 'inclusive and supportive' King during visit to Brick Lane

Charles III dubbed 'inclusive and supportive' King during visit to Brick Lane
'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline gets candid on recovering from split with Chase Stokes

'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline gets candid on recovering from split with Chase Stokes