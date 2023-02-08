Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'

Brendan Fraser talked about his 1992 film School Ties in a recent interview and shared that the nude scene in the film was really difficult and scary for him to shoot, as reported by Fox News.

Fraser went fully nude in the movie when his and costar Matt Damon's character confronted each other in the shower.

Fraser said about the scene, "It was scary. It's scary to do that. When you're an actor and you're starting off you're ambitious and game for pretty much anything. They say, ‘jump’ you say ‘how high?’"

He further added, "The point of it was - is that when Damon's character says what he says about David, it just reveals who he is. His antisemitism and his prejudice is stripped down naked and it's ugly. And the door is locked and they fight over it like shaved apes that need to be pulled apart."

Brendan played the role of a Jewish boy David who is attending a prep school among an army of antisemitic classmates. The film turned out to be his breakout movie.