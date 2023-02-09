No Pakistani casualties in Turkey, Syria earthquake, says FO

The entrance to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Islamabad. — Radio Pakistan/File

No Pakistan nationals have been reported dead until now in the devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, killing over 15,000 people as of now, Pakistan's Foreign Office said Tuesday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: "So far we have not received information about casualties. Our Missions are in contact with local authorities and the Pakistani community."

It is to be noted that a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc in Turkey and Syria early morning on Monday.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday, the Pakistan Embassy in Turkey informed that "19 Pakistani students, who were present in earthquake-hit Gaziantep, have been transported and provided accommodation in Adana."

They added that the embassy was making arrangements to fly them back to Pakistan soon.

In another tweet, the Pakistan embassy shared a video of Pakistan Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams performing rescue work in affected areas of Turkey.



The embassy stated that the rescue workers evacuated two survivors alive, trapped under the rubble for more than 48 hours in Adyıaman, Turkey.

Earlier on Tuesday, a third Pakistan flight carrying rescue teams and relief assistance for the affected people arrived in Adana, Turkey.



Officials and medics said 12,391 people had died in Turkey and at least 2,992 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the total to 15,383 - and experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.