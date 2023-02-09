 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Charles and William determined Prince Andrew will have no active role in royal life: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Charles and William determined Prince Andrew will have no active role in royal life: report

Prince Andrew is trying to make his way back into royal life after he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

But an expert said King Charles and Prince William are determined that the Duke of York will never play an active role in the royal family.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking to express.co.uk, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said,"King Charles and the Prince of Wales are both determined he will never play an active part in royal life again.

"It seems clear that Andrew, who could always help to manage the royal estates, refuses to believe his life as a senior working member of the Royal Family is over. It is unclear whether he is taking advice or, if so, from whom."

The expert said, "Andrew will reportedly attend his brother’s Coronation, but will play no active part in the proceedings."

The comments come amid reports that the King has decided to kick Andrew out of the palace.

It is still not clear whether the father of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice would join the King on the palace balcony or become of the procession of the day of Charles' coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Bryan Cranston hints at retirement as Walter White in Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston hints at retirement as Walter White in Breaking Bad
Michelle Yeoh reveals ‘awful advice’ she received before her role in Everything Everywhere

Michelle Yeoh reveals ‘awful advice’ she received before her role in Everything Everywhere
Reese Witherspoon reflects on her working experience on Friends set

Reese Witherspoon reflects on her working experience on Friends set
Dwayne Johnson discloses how he manages to surprise Adele at Grammys 2023

Dwayne Johnson discloses how he manages to surprise Adele at Grammys 2023
Kate Ferdinand expresses her concern over having a baby after her miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand expresses her concern over having a baby after her miscarriage
Kelly Clarkson is happy post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, says source

Kelly Clarkson is happy post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, says source
Dolly Parton elaborates on why she was scared to meet Queen Elizabeth II

Dolly Parton elaborates on why she was scared to meet Queen Elizabeth II
What's in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's texts?

What's in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's texts?

Elon Musk shares his views on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance

Elon Musk shares his views on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance
Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him

Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him
Naomi Ackie explains how she had learned Whitney Houston's voice for her biopic

Naomi Ackie explains how she had learned Whitney Houston's voice for her biopic
Meghan Markle was welcomed with 'gospel songs' by people wronged in world

Meghan Markle was welcomed with 'gospel songs' by people wronged in world