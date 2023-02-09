 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Inside Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum life as first-time parents

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are enjoying every minute of their lives as first-time parents to their baby boy, whom they welcomed via surrogacy in January 2023.

The House of Wax star feels like everything in her life is “picture perfect” after birth of her son, an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

"Paris finally feels like everything in her life is picture perfect. A baby was the last piece of the puzzle for her to truly live out her fairy tale,” the source said.

“Her greatest purpose is being a mom and her priorities have shifted," the source shared, adding that the couple has prioritized their son above all else.

The source further shared an insight into couple’s plan for future, "Paris and Carter are thinking about long-term plans and they want to enjoy parenthood and focus on that together.”

“They're talking about winding down a lot in the future and giving all their attention to their baby above all else. They are so over the moon and they’re so over the moon to finally have started their family."

Hilton enthralled fans as she announced the birth of her son with a snap of her baby’s hand wrapped around her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words," she captioned the photo.

"Paris is so incredibly happy and has always dreamed of being a mom," an insider said at the time. “Her friends and family are thrilled for her and know she is going to be the best mom."

