Thursday Feb 09 2023
Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Evangeline Lilly shared an update on her Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner following his snowplough accident on New Year’s Day.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress, 43, was broached the subject during an interview Access. She was asked about her experiences working with Jenner on the 2008 movie, The Hurt Locker, via People Magazine.

“I was just at Jeremy’s house the other night, and he was in a wheelchair,” she shared. “And when we made that movie, he was so young, and he was full of verve, and I remember just being so impressed by him.”

She continued, “What’s so ironic is at that point I was like the ‘celebrity cameo’ on some level because I was on Lost, and I was like, ‘Who’s this kid?’”

She added that Renner, 52, was a “legend” and that he was “incredibly brave and strong,” and that he “recovered like a mo-fo.”

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ‘cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?’” she said.

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It's a straight-up miracle."

“He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him, and he is recovering incredibly, and I'm so grateful.”

Renner was flown to a hospital, where he was placed in an intensive care unit and underwent two major surgeries following a accident involving a snowplough on New Year’s Day.

