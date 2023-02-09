 
Sanam Jung carries the timeless classic attire 'saree' in the perfect way possible

Sanam Jung started her career as a VJ
TV host/actor Sanam Jung’s latest photo shoot is a proof that the she is well-aware how to nail a saree look.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sanam shared a series of pictures from a photo shoot where she donned an extremely beautiful magenta saree, which also had a blend of purple colour in it, wrapped around her in the most perfect way possible. The ravishing saree was shelved by designer Wajahat Mansoor.

The actor wore golden earrings along with the saree and opted for Smokey eyes. She left her hair open with a little curl.

The pictures she posted showed her posing and flashing her billion dollar smile.

Jung married her best friend Qassam Jafri , who is also a pilot by profession, in 2016. The couple has an adorable little daughter Alaya Jafri.

Sanam Jung started her career as a VJ. She, later on, became a host for a morning show Jago Pakistan Jago. The actor has also worked in a couple of Pakistani drama serials namely; Alvida, Dil-e-Muztar, and Mein Na Janoo. 

