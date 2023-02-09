Elizabeth Banks 'really wanted' to helmed 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Taika Waititi received critical praise for directing the 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. However, Elizabeth Banks also wanted to direct the film.

During an interview with Variety, the Man on a Ledge star said she was "really interested" in directing the franchise third offering.

I have an attraction to the sensibility," adding, "That character being funny and knowing how good Chris [Hemsworth] is at making fun of himself, that's my vibe."



The 48-year-old believed "a call was made" to Marvel, she said, "No one called me [back]... Taika Waititi got the job. Rightfully so."

The Walk of Shame actor also revealed she received a pitch for a superhero film long ago.

"I had a pitch for a Catwoman movie a while ago, but I don't think it'll fit into the mandate right now," Banks said. "But maybe someday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Banks is promoting her upcoming film Cocaine Bear, which is set to release on February 24.