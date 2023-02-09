 
Kate Middleton makes history with surprise trip alongside William

Kate Middleton, on Thursday, February 9, embarked on a historic trip to Cornwall with husband Prince William, marking her visit to the county since becoming the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William and his wife Kate, who previously held the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from King Charles when became the monarch in September 2022 following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Now, as per Hello magazine, in a trip that came as a surprise for royal enthusiasts, the couple are set to visit the harbour town of Falmouth in Cornwall for the first time as the Duke and Duchess.

A spokesperson for Kate and William shared: “The Duke and Duchess will learn about Cornwall’s maritime heritage before visiting a local community centre which is going the extra mile to give opportunities to individuals while building a supportive and cohesive community.”

While the visit is a first for William and Kate as a couple, William first visited Cornwall as the Duke of Cornwall back in November, and chose to visit the Newquay Orchard.

Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne, and his wife Kate Middleton now hold two important royal titles; they are both the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, as well as being the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

