Thursday Feb 09 2023
Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Gul-E-Rana and others were attacked by a mob on Monday
Gul-E-Rana was one of the affecters when Filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi and others were attacked by a mob during a shoot of an upcoming project in Karachi on Monday. She has spoken up about about the horrific incident yesterday.


In a video shared by Galaxy Lollywood, Rana is seen sharing her horror with the media. She said, ‘Only we know how we survived for two hours, if we didn’t have enough strength, you would have been lifting dead bodies.’

Qureshi shared the details of horrible incident on his social media accounts requesting the authorities to take strict actions against those involved. Many well-known celebrities have reacted and endorsed for safety for artists in future. 

