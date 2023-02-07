Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi

 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Film director Nabeel Qureshi, actors Hira Mani, Gul-e-Rana and others were attacked by mob during a shoot for an upcoming project in Karachi on Monday.

Qureshi has shared details of the horrific incident on his social media  handles, claiming that the mob harassed actresses, crew members and stole mobiles and other equipment.

In series of tweets, "The Load Wedding" director claimed that the attackers were "equipped with weapons". The incident occurred in PIB Colony area of the port city.

Nabeel requested authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators to make an example out of the incident, and ensure the future safety of the artist fraternity in Pakistan.

Pakistan's much-adored actress Mahira Khan reacted as saying: "I don’t believe this!! Who is responsible ? Who will answer for this?"


