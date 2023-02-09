Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby

The "older woman", who allegedly involved in an intimate encounter with Harry in a field, has given a heartfelt piece of advice to the Duke and Prince of Wales ahead of the King Charles III's Coronation.

Sasha Walpole, who claims to be the "older woman" mentioned by Prince Harry in his book, suggests the royal brothers to "sort out their differences" and bridge the gap that has been separating them over the past few years.

During her appearance in Piers Morgan Uncensored, the digger driver was asked by the TV host what she would suggest Harry and William if she could be in the pub with them now.



Walpole, who got to know Harry in his teenage years, responded as saying: "Life's too short. You know, just sort out your differences and just chat. But I'll probably never be in the pub with the two of them again, so..."

Harry's field lover also agreed with the former Good Morning Britain's presenter that it is "really sad" to see the once close-knit brothers be "completely apart".

