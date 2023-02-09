Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4

Netflix You season 4 part 1 has been released on the streaming giant on February 9, 2023, the showrunner hinted at Joe being genuinely different this time.

You is a psychological crime-thriller starring Penn Badgley in the leading role of Joe Goldberg, who is playing Prof. Moore in the season 4. The drama first streamed on the platform in 2018.

The series follows Joe who possess dangerously charming personality who goes to unusually dangerous extents to connect with those he takes a keen interest in.

In an interview shared by Netflix, the show runner Gamble reveals why Joe is done murdering in You season 4.

The season 3 concluded with Joe taking off to Europe under a new name to start over and create a better future for himself.

Joe chose to teach American Literature in London with his new identity Prof. Moore, which is a fitting profession for the articulate menace.

"Finally, he’s in a position that befits his level of understanding of the books he talks about all the time. He’s genuinely good at it and it’s a pleasure for him to do it" the showrunner explained.

"I can say this without spoiling too much: Even when his life is completely falling apart, he still does enjoy teaching class. It’s fun to put someone who knows literary tropes into one of the tropiest stories possible, and it fits nicely with the idea that he’s genuinely going to be different now" he added.