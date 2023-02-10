Attempt to launch Maryam Nawaz as 'Mrs Mandella' failed, says Imran Khan

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. AFP/Facebooke/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said Thursday that the attempt to launch Maryam Nawaz as 'Mrs Mandela,' failed, adding that Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and he will know the reality about his popularity.

Talking to the media in Lahore the PTI chief said that the constitutional supremacy is in the hands of judiciary now. The current government is not serious about holding elections, and only the judiciary can ensure elections on time, he added.

On the question regarding a meeting with the current Army Chief General Asim Munir, the PTI chairman gave an ambiguous answer saying 'it takes two hands to clap.'

He said that he had a meeting with former COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa even when his government was over, adding that the 'establishment' only means the Army Chief.

Imran Khan said that the government should first call the All Parties Conference (APC) against terrorism, and then they will decide whether to attend it or not.

Talking about the upcoming elections the PTI chairman said that the party would allot tickets only to its loyal and sincere workers.

Speaking about the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that it will bring a storm of inflation. "The rulers are transferring their dollars abroad," he added.

Investment by overseas Pakistanis can save Pakistan's economy, he added.