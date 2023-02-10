Kate Middleton 'sick to her stomach' with Meghan Markle: 'Will never make nice'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are upset with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly "sick to their stomachs" and want nothing to do with the Royals across the ponds.

An insider tells National Enquirer how Kate has decided to "never, ever make nice with Meghan in person again".

The source adds that the Princess of Wales is "done" with Meghan as she believes the Duchess "orchestrated everything" that Harry has done.

Meanwhile, Meghan is accused of "single-handedly putting Harry into this hate-filled, self-obsessed trance and seems to delight in all the pain and suffering it's caused."

