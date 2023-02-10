Kate and William announce donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a personal donation for the people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their sympathies for the thousands of people killed after a powerful earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey, near Syria's border.

Kate and William announced their support for Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) campaign to aid the rescue operations in the areas affected.



Taking to Twitter, the royal couple shared their collaboration with DEC, which is an umbrella group of UK charities that coordinates and launches collective appeals to raise funds to provide emergency aid.

They wrote, “We have been horrified to see the harrowing images coming out of Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquakes this week.

Kate and William added, "Our thoughts are with the communities affected and we are pleased to support the @decappeal campaign which will aid the response on the ground. W & C."



A day earlier, King Charles had written a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express his condolence over the tragedy.

But the monarch did not write to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad due to some diplomatic reasons.

Kate and William, however, clearly mentioned Syrian people affected by the earthquake in their statement.