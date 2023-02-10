Rihanna talks work-life balance woes as a new mom

Rihanna has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her newfound appreciation for better work-life balance as a new mom.

Rihanna made admissions during the course of her interview with Apple Music's Nadeska.

“It's very different,” he started by explaining. “The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child. That's the currency now, that's where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”

“When you make decisions of what you're going to say yes to, it has to be worth it.”

During the course of the chat, she even weighed in on the confidence she gained from becoming a first-time mom, and how it helped her take on a performance like the halftime show.

She believes, “When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.”

“So, as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that.”



