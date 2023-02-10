 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna talks work-life balance woes as a new mom

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Rihanna talks work-life balance woes as a new mom
Rihanna talks work-life balance woes as a new mom

Rihanna has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her newfound appreciation for better work-life balance as a new mom.

Rihanna made admissions during the course of her interview with Apple Music's Nadeska.

“It's very different,” he started by explaining. “The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child. That's the currency now, that's where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”

“When you make decisions of what you're going to say yes to, it has to be worth it.”

During the course of the chat, she even weighed in on the confidence she gained from becoming a first-time mom, and how it helped her take on a performance like the halftime show.

She believes, “When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.”

“So, as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that.”


More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to receives backlash over 19-year-old model romance

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to receives backlash over 19-year-old model romance

Kate and William announce donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Kate and William announce donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

John Legend talks ‘challenges’ of daughter Esti’s birth

John Legend talks ‘challenges’ of daughter Esti’s birth
Kate Middleton 'sick to her stomach' with Meghan Markle: 'Will never make nice'

Kate Middleton 'sick to her stomach' with Meghan Markle: 'Will never make nice'
Prince Harry foresaw 'worst case scenario' as he planned trip to South Pole

Prince Harry foresaw 'worst case scenario' as he planned trip to South Pole
Prince Harry says he 'was not considered human being' by family before wedding

Prince Harry says he 'was not considered human being' by family before wedding
Prince Harry says he has 'never within fifty meters' of Cameron Diaz

Prince Harry says he has 'never within fifty meters' of Cameron Diaz
Prince Harry irked by 'why won't he marry' questions in late 20s

Prince Harry irked by 'why won't he marry' questions in late 20s
US TV presenter lashes out at Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole 'older woman'

US TV presenter lashes out at Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole 'older woman'

King Charles apologized to Harry ‘for not getting him mental health help years ago’

King Charles apologized to Harry ‘for not getting him mental health help years ago’
King Charles sent Harry to ‘general practitioner’ over his ‘panic attacks’

King Charles sent Harry to ‘general practitioner’ over his ‘panic attacks’
Princess Diana ‘visioned’ a world free of ‘landmines’: Prince Harry

Princess Diana ‘visioned’ a world free of ‘landmines’: Prince Harry