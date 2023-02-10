King Charles wants Prince Harry ‘at the Coronation’

File Footage

King Charles has reportedly started planning for Prince Harry’s return back to the family, as well as at the Coronation, insiders believe.



Insight into King Charles’ plans have been brought to light by an inside source that is close to the couple.

Per People magazine, the insider believes, “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family.”

“If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Even royal historian Robert Lacey weighed in and added, “Quite apart from [Charles'] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities.”