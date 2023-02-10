Jonas Brothers announce release date for new track ‘Wings’

The Jonas Brothers treated their fans with a surprise announcement. The band announced the release date of their upcoming new song titled, Wings, and sent the internet into a frenzy.

On Thursday, the boy band, comprising of siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, took to Instagram and unveiled the first look of Wings, which will be released on February 24.

“WINGS. FEBRUARY 24. JonasBrothers.com,” the boy band wrote in the caption along with a new portrait of the siblings set against a backdrop of a cloudy sky at sunrise.



Fans reacted to the post writing, “On February 24th, Do not call me, Do not text me, don’t even email me, I will be listening to this song all day.”

“I’ve never been more ready for anything in my entire life LET’S GOOOOOOO,” added another user.

The Jonas Brothers previously teased Wings when they shared a teaser video for their upcoming album The Album.

The band announced new album last month when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Jonas Brothers sixth studio album, The Album, will be released on May 5.