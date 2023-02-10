 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
TXT’s Taehyun shares how he learns new languages in record time

Friday Feb 10, 2023

K-pop group TXT’s Taehyun reveals how he manages to pick up new languages so quickly.
K-pop group TXT’s Taehyun has revealed how he manages to pick up new languages so quickly. The 21 year old idol sat down for an interview with Weverse Magazine where he spoke about a multitude of topics, including his work.

The singer discussed his songwriting and how he does it in different languages. As a K-pop artist, he writes music in Korean, Japanese and English and only started the process of learning the latter two recently. When asked for tips on how he manages to learn at such a rapid pace, he shared two ways to go about it.

“Well, I’m a sports fan and a music fan, so I think I got better from looking up a lot of interviews with athletes and artists.” The artist is known to enjoy football and multiple local and western artists.

His other tip focused more on having control over one’s base language. "I'm good at my mother tongue! I think you have to be good at your first language in order to be good at a second one.” He further added that because he’s a “chatterbox” he’s very eager to pick up more vocabulary, which motivates him to work harder.

