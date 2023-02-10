Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps

 
Jennifer Aniston treated her fans with an exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes activities on the set of The Morning Show as she announced an official ‘wrap’ on filming the third season.

The Friends star, 53, on Thursday, took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of behind-the-scenes images from the set of the Apple TV+ drama series, in which she co-stars with Reese Witherspoon.

Aniston captioned the post, "That's a wrap on Season 3 Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —So much more to come !!"

The Murder Mystery star dropped a carousel of pictures featuring costars Witherspoon, Mark Duplass and Marcia Gay Harden.

In one of the shared snaps, Aniston and newcomer Jon Hamm, 51, were seen posing in an off-road buggy wearing matching blue helmets.

Aniston, who plays Alex Levy in the series, also shared a clip of herself getting emotional as she thanked the cast and crew after filming wrapped.

"I'm so lucky I get to work with you, thank you for everything," she said holding back tears before embracing Witherspoon

Aniston’s post received love-filled comment including the Legally Blonde actress, who commented, "Love you and Our whole cast& crew SO MUCH!!”

