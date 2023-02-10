‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer TJMM out now

Ranbir Kapoor shows off his dance moves in 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai'

Ranbir Kapoor, maintaining his poster boy image from B-town has taken it to another level as he preaches to fall in love more than once in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s new song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai.’





A dance number sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam shows Ranbir dressed up in a shiny black blazer showing off his groovy moves as he dances around. Fans are concluding that the song comes close to Badtameez Dil from Ye Jawani Hai Deewani and it has been ages since they have seen Ranbir dancing his heart out like this.

The song also features Anubhav Bassi who is playing a role alongside Ranbir in the film. Ranbir will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. He was last seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.