 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

'Fast X': Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa come face-to-face in trailer of 10th 'Fast & Furious'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Vin Diesel is reunited with his Fast & Furious family and gets ready for a showdown with resentful Jason Momoa.

On Friday, February 10, Universal Studios released the power-packed trailer of Fast X, 10th installment its blockbuster action franchise.

According to People, Vin Diesel is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, including a star-studded cast of new and returning stars, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and more all show up in the trailer.

A throwback footage of late Paul Walker from Fast & Furious Five, is also included in the new trailer.

Check out the trailer:



