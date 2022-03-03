ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan all set to play first match against India on March 6

National Women's cricket squad arrives in Tauranga through a chartered plane.

Bismah Maroof-led side arrives in Tauranga to start World Cup campaign with three matches in a row.

After facing India, Pakistan will play Australia and South Africa on March 8 and 11, respectively.

Australian all-rounder Ashley Gardner contracts COVID-19 ahead of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan national women's cricket team landed in Tauranga, New Zealand to play their first match in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to start tomorrow (March 4).



The squad flew to Tauranga from Christchurch in a chartered plane.

The Bismah Maroof-led side will play two more matches in Tauranga after starting their World Cup campaign with the first match against arch-rivals India at the Bay Oval on March 6.

The rest of the two matches will be played against Australia and South Africa on March 8 and 11, respectively, at the same venue.

The event will mark Maroof’s return to international cricket after two years as she took a break from the game for the birth of her first child in December 2020.

She will be accompanied by a support person, as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new parental policy, to help her look after her newborn while keeping her focus on cricket.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Ashley Gardner contracted COVID-19 ahead of the commencement of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The cricketer tested positive for coronavirus in a routine PCR test and had to stay in Christchurch, New Zealand to complete isolation.

The rest of the Aussie squad will leave for Hamilton to play their first match in the tournament against England.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

Pakistan’s fixtures at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: