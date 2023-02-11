 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Pamela Anderson turns into 'muse' for Victoria Beckham

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Pamela Anderson turns into ‘muse’ for Victoria Beckham

Pamela Anderson sent the temperature soaring in a skimpy outfit by Victoria Beckham, inviting loads of compliments from fans.

The UK designer also appeared in awe of the model’s beauty who modelled VB’s lilac dress for the Women’s Wear Daily photoshoot.

The 55-year-old model looked absolutely stunning in a photograph, captured by Heather Hazzan, as Alex Badia styled her.

Sharing Pamela’s click to Instagram, the Spice Girl singer captioned: “#VBMuse @PamelaAnderson wears look 26 from the #VictoriaBeckham Spring Summer 2023 collection for @WWD.”

“You look amazing in #VBSS23 @pamelaanderson! Kisses xx VB,” she added.

Pamela went make-up free and let her freckles be seen as she modelled for the dress that featured a cutout across the midriff and upper thigh.

During her interview with WWD, Pamela expressed that she likes to see her freckles. “I like when my hair isn't done. I like just a really fresh face.

“I don't like those injections, and that doesn't work on me. I want to see what's going to happen,” she added.

