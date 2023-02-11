 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Matty Healy has landed in hot waters on the internet after he blasted Harry Styles during a recent interview.

The 1975 singer sparked backlash for labelling the Grammy-winning singer a ‘queerbaiter.’

Speaking on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, Healy said the As It Was singer, who has not labeled his sexuality, gets a ‘pass’ for ‘queerbaiting.’

“Did you see that Pink’s getting canceled for looking like a lesbian for her career and now that’s being regarded as queerbaiting?” Healy told the podcast hosts.

“Loads of 18-year-olds are being like, ‘She’s done irreparable damage to the lesbian community.’” The interviewer then asked Healy why he thinks Styles is allowed to ‘queerbait.’

Healy replied, “He gets a pass, I don’t know... I actually don’t think the gays really like it, it’s young girls that think it’s a new thing that are like, ‘Oh my god.’”

The podcast host then remarked, “Gay men don’t have a problem with somebody pretending to be gay, they just jack off to it.” Healy replied by saying, "Maybe it’s not all gay guys, but a lot of them."

Healy’s comments caused a storm online, with even fans of The 1975 saying they were ‘disappointed’ by the remarks and podcast as a whole, with some accusing him of homophobia.

