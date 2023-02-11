Matty Healy receives flak for branding Harry Styles as ‘queerbaiter’

Matty Healy has landed in hot waters on the internet after he blasted Harry Styles during a recent interview.

The 1975 singer sparked backlash for labelling the Grammy-winning singer a ‘queerbaiter.’

Speaking on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, Healy said the As It Was singer, who has not labeled his sexuality, gets a ‘pass’ for ‘queerbaiting.’

“Did you see that Pink’s getting canceled for looking like a lesbian for her career and now that’s being regarded as queerbaiting?” Healy told the podcast hosts.

“Loads of 18-year-olds are being like, ‘She’s done irreparable damage to the lesbian community.’” The interviewer then asked Healy why he thinks Styles is allowed to ‘queerbait.’

Healy replied, “He gets a pass, I don’t know... I actually don’t think the gays really like it, it’s young girls that think it’s a new thing that are like, ‘Oh my god.’”

The podcast host then remarked, “Gay men don’t have a problem with somebody pretending to be gay, they just jack off to it.” Healy replied by saying, "Maybe it’s not all gay guys, but a lot of them."

Healy’s comments caused a storm online, with even fans of The 1975 saying they were ‘disappointed’ by the remarks and podcast as a whole, with some accusing him of homophobia.