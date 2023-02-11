Prince Harry ‘should stick to the ‘celebrity gossip columns’

File Footage

Experts have just bashed the attention Prince Harry has been enjoying since there “are far more pertinent things” to worry about.



This accusation has been issued by a filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij, in an op-ed for the Al Jazeera.

In it, the writer blasted Prince Harry's overwhelming appearance in the news cycle and exclaimed, “Is the royal family corrupt? Yes. Is this new information? No.”

“The media should stop focusing on Harry and Meghan’s antics and keep it in the celebrity gossip columns where they belong.”

Before concluding the writer also added, “There are far more pertinent things we should be worried about. The royal family and its members are only relevant if we continue to make them relevant.”