Lizzo talks about behind-the-scenes fun with Adele during 2023 Grammys

Lizzo and Adele had the best time together at the star-studded 2023 Grammy Awards night.

The Special singer dished out multiple behind-the-scenes fun stories during music’s biggest night with her pal and left fans gushing over it.

Lizzo, during a Friday appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, shared how she brought flasks for her and Adele and the two getting drunk together.

“I legitimately was so drunk,” Lizzo said. “Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even know what the categories were at this point. And then when it was time and they would call our names, we would just be like smile.”

Reflecting on the moment she won record of the year for About Damn Time, Lizzo revealed she was in total shock.

“So when they called my name I was actually in total shock because I didn’t expect to win at all let alone in a big one [category]. That’s a big award to win- record of the year. So hello!” she explained

“Even though I always knew I had the record of the year,” she joked.

Lizzo also shared how, prior to the Grammys, Adele was so excited to sit next to her because she had “100% say” in where she was sitting.

“Adele FaceTimed me when I was in Grammy rehearsal a few days before and she was like ‘Oh my god, oh my god, we’re sitting next to each other’,” Lizzo mimicked Adele’s English accent.

“She was like, ‘I wanted to sit next to you and I was like ‘Well great because I wanted to sit next to you‘.”

Lizzo revealed she brought “three flasks,” adding that she’s “always prepared” and has “a flask collection to go with whatever I’m wearing or where I’m going.”